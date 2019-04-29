Ulster-Scots story to be told at new Co Monaghan ‘peace campus’

The head of the Ulster-Scots Agency has said he hopes a new multi-million euro ‘peace campus’ in Co Monaghan will herald the beginning of greater levels of support in the border region.

A launch event for the new €14.5million Peace Campus was held today, just days after Monaghan County Council issued a tender for its construction.

The new campus – funded to the tune of €9.5 million by the EU’s Peace IV programme – is designed specifically to support and encourage cross-community engagement.

The Ulster-Scots Agency has supported the council in its funding bid.

Speaking after the launch event, the agency’s chief executive Ian Crozier said: “The peace campus project will provide valuable shared space for the entire community in Co Monaghan.

“Importantly, however, it will also provide a dedicated space where the story of the minority Ulster-Scots community will be told.

“This will be the first time that Ulster-Scots identity will be recognised and celebrated in a public building in the Irish Republic.”

Mr Crozier added: “We hope that this important milestone will be the foundation for much greater levels of support for the Ulster-Scots community in the Monaghan/Cavan border region and we look forward to working with Monaghan County Council to make it a reality.”

Eamonn O’Sullivan, chief executive of Monaghan County Council, said: “This project has been three years in the making and has seen new relationships formed with the Orange Order, Ulster-Scots Agency, and Muineachán Le Gaeilge, the first time this has happened in a Peace Programme in Co Monaghan.”