Unionist MPs among large crowds in Scarva for annual Royal Black parade and sham fight
Ms Lockhart posed for a photograph with party colleagues Councillor Mark Baxter, Lord Nigel Dodds and Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.
In a message on social media, Ms Lockhart said: “Tens of thousands of spectators at this annual event, great weather and the best of music.
"Delighted to see Upper Bann so well represented with many Sir Knights on parade alongside the most superb pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands.
"This just makes me immensely proud of our culture and heritage! A superb family day out... well done RBP 1000.”
In a reference to the annual Royal Black parade in north Down on Saturday, Ms Lockhart added: “Finished the day off with Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No. 2 in Lurgan on their return parade from Bangor.
"Another superb day and I know speaking with members they certainly had an enjoyable day.”
Also on Facebook, Newry, Mourne and Down UUP councillor David Taylor posted a photograph of himself along with newly elected MP for South Antrim and party colleague Robin Swann, along with the message: “A brilliant day at Scarva, never saw crowds like it before.
"Great to catch up with Sir Knight Robin Swann MP prior to parading”.
DUP MLA for North Down Peter Martin said: "My favourite part of Scarva is undoubtedly the banners, some wonderful biblical scenes and stories.