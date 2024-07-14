Unionist MPs among large crowds in Scarva for annual Royal Black parade and sham fight

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at Scarva with DUP colleagues. Photo: Mark Baxter/Facebook

​Some of Northern Ireland's MPs were in Scarva for the annual Royal Black Institution parade and sham fight, including Carla Lockhart of the DUP, and the newly-elected Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim, Robin Swann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Lockhart posed for a photograph with party colleagues Councillor Mark Baxter, Lord Nigel Dodds and Upper Bann MLA Diane Dodds.

In a message on social media, Ms Lockhart said: “Tens of thousands of spectators at this annual event, great weather and the best of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Delighted to see Upper Bann so well represented with many Sir Knights on parade alongside the most superb pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands.

Robin Swann MP with UUP Newry Mourne and Down councillor David Taylor. Photo: David Taylor/Facebook

"This just makes me immensely proud of our culture and heritage! A superb family day out... well done RBP 1000.”

In a reference to the annual Royal Black parade in north Down on Saturday, Ms Lockhart added: “Finished the day off with Lurgan Royal Black District Chapter No. 2 in Lurgan on their return parade from Bangor.

"Another superb day and I know speaking with members they certainly had an enjoyable day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Facebook, Newry, Mourne and Down UUP councillor David Taylor posted a photograph of himself along with newly elected MP for South Antrim and party colleague Robin Swann, along with the message: “A brilliant day at Scarva, never saw crowds like it before.

"Great to catch up with Sir Knight Robin Swann MP prior to parading”.