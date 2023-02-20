These beautiful pups need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.
French Bulldog ALVA is 8 months old and is a very sweet natured young girl. She is an entertaining little character who enjoys running around playing with her toys and destroying soft toys in particular! She loves her food and really likes doing some enrichment activities with food; things like having her food hidden so that she can go round and sniff it out are a favourite.
Photo: dogstrust
ALVA is also full of energy and likes having a good run and play around with the foster carers own dogs too. Alva is crate trained and at night time will sleep downstairs in her crate, but adopters must be mindful that there may be an adjustment period with this when moving to a new home.
Photo: dogs trust
Stripe is a Collie Border cross and only 6 months old. He is a handsome boy who could share his new home with another animal.
Photo: Dogs Trust
He will require all his basic and house training so someone around for most of the day is essential. He is a smart and active boy who is looking for an active family who can give him the exercise and enrichment he will require.
Photo: Dogs Trust