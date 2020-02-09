UPDATE: Met Office issues three day 'snow and ice warning' as slippy surfaces and strong winds are expected to create blizzard type conditions

A Met Office has issued a three day snow warning for Northern Ireland.

According to the Met Office "Widespread heavy sleet and snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday".

They add that snow showers will occur especially over high ground, giving slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres

"Accumulations of 20 cm are possible by Tuesday evening."

Also forecasted are "strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, could lead to blizzard conditions at times over higher routes".

The Met Office forecast that "heavy snow showers and icy surfaces are likely to lead to travel disruption, particularly over higher routes".

Wintry conditions

They add that we should expect "some roads and railways to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".

They add that pedestrians need to be mindful of "some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces" and motorists should be aware there will be "probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".

A snow scene

Enjoying the snow

Met Office Monday weather warning

Met Office Tuesday

Wednesday's forecast - from the Met Office