UPDATE Storm Brendan | More than 2,000 NI homes now without power

Around 2000 customers are now left without electricity in Northern Ireland thanks to the ravages of Storm Brendan.

A statement from the NIE said that "strong winds with gusts of up to 65 mph have caused damage to the electricity network resulting in approximately 2,000 customers being currently without power".

Recorded power cuts

They added that NIE Networks have restored electricity supplies to around 6,400 customers throughout the day. "The worst affected areas are in the East of the province, predominantly in County Down and parts of County Antrim, however there have been faults across Northern Ireland," added the statement.

"Our Incident Management Centre at Craigavon remains open, as are NIE Networks’ Local Incident Centres across the country."

A spokesman for NIE Networks added: "We are continuing to track the course of Storm Brendan across the country and our teams are working tirelessly to restore power to those customers affected as quickly as possible. If customers should experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow us on social media for regular updates".

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of the cautionary measures they can take in the event of a power cut:

Storm Brendan

• Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

• If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

• Take extra care if using candles.

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

• Customers who have lost supply should first find out if their neighbours are also without power and check household fuses and trip switches before contacting NIE Networks.