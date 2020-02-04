Urgent appeal for missing 16-year-old - PSNI 'increasingly concerned' for youth last seen at weekend

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 16-year-old Joseph Crawford.

Joseph was last seen in the Orchard Way area of Crumlin on February 1 around 2pm.

Missing Joseph Crawford - PSNI Facebook

Police believe he may be in the Belfast area.

A post on PSNI Facebook says Joseph is 5ft 8ins tall and slim, clean shaven with short brown hair.

He was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, a navy and blue regatta jacket and grey and white Nike Air Max trainers.

"If you have any information that may assist Police with their enquiries or have saw Joseph, please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1374 of the 2/2/20," adds the post.