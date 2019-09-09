Urgent appeal issued for missing man who is "not in trouble"

Police and the family of missing Matthew Jamison are becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

The 35-year-old was last seen in Belfast City Centre on 2nd September 2019.

It is believed he could have travelled to London.

Matthew is described as 5ft 11ins, slim with short dark ginger hair and beard.

He was last seen wearing a navy overcoat, chinos and carrying a suitcase.

A post on PSNI Facebook added: "If anyone has seen Matthew, or knows of his whereabouts, then please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 663 of 05/09/2019.

"Matthew - if you see this, please contact us. You are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure you are safe."