Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Ben Picken.

An appeal about his whereabouts has been posted on PSNI Facebook.

Ben Pedley

The post says Ben who is 15-years-old has short brown hair and may be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket with a backpack.



He was last seen at approximately 10.30pm yesterday at McDonalds



Any information please contact 101 and use reference 10 of 27/01/20