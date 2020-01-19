Urgent appeal issued to find missing 17-year-old girl - last seen on Friday night

An urgent appeal has been issued to find missing Caitlin Brown who was last seen on Friday evening.

According to the PSN Foyle Facebook page Caitlin - who is 17-years-old - was last seen around 9pm on January 17 near Francis Street in the City.

Caitlin Brown - PSNI Facebook

Caitlin is described as 5ft 6ins tall and slim with long brown hair.

She was wearing a dark denim jacket with 'Weekend' written on it, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information regarding her current whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 2026 17/1/20.