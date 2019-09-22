Urgent appeal issued to locate missing 15-year-old NI schoolgirl Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police have issued an appeal to find missing Jennifer Santos. The 15-year-old from Cookstown was last seen on Saturday afternoon. Jennifer Santos from Cookstown - PSNI Facebook A post on PSNI Facebook says: "If you know where Jennifer is drop us a PM or call 101". Youths throw fireworks at shops - where small children have just entered Colin McAlpin, journalist with a ‘gift for story telling’, dies aged 77