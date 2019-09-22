Urgent appeal issued to locate missing 15-year-old NI schoolgirl

Police have issued an appeal to find missing Jennifer Santos.

The 15-year-old from Cookstown was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer Santos from Cookstown - PSNI Facebook

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "If you know where Jennifer is drop us a PM or call 101".