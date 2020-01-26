Urgent appeal launched to find missing NI child - 13-year-old boy last seen two days ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 13-year-old Matthew McDaid.

Matthew was reported missing to police on January 24 at 11pm.



A post on PSNI Foyle Facebook page says that Matthew was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black jogging bottoms with white stripes on the side, white and navy trainers and silver rimmed glasses.



According to the post Matthew is believed to be in the Galliagh area of the city.

Missing Matthew McDaid

If you know the whereabouts of Matthew, or have seen or spoke to him, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 773 24/01/20.



