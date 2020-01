Police are appealing for information about missing 17-year-old Kim Green.

Kim was reported missing from the Ballynahinch area on January 13 around 8.30am.

Kim Green - PSNI Facebook

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "She was last seen in Ballynahinch around 8.30am and is believed to be wearing black trousers, burgundy tunic, black cardigan and may have a black coat.

"She is 5ft 1ins tall, slim build and has black shoulder length hair.

"Please contact us on 101 quote reference: 1965 of 13/01/20 If you have any information."