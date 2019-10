Police are appealing for help in finding missing 20-year-old Charles Hughes.

Charles, who is 20-years-old and was last seen leaving Queens Quater House at around 4am on October 29.

Charles Hughes

Charles is 5ft 8ins tall and slim with ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing a black/grey fleece and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on Charles please contact 101 quoting reference 132 of 29/10/19.