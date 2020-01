Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Rebecca Anderson.

Rebecca was last seen in and around the area of Annsgate Hostel on Tuesday 21st January 2020 but has since left and is believed to have travelled to Dublin.

Missing Rebecca Anderson - PSNI Facebook

If you have any information about Rebecca's whereabouts or think you may have seen her, please contact Woodbourne Police on 101 and quote serial number 426 of 27/01/2020.