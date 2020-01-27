Urgent appeal to find missing children - 14-year-old girls thought to be together in north Antrim area

Police are becoming concerned about the whereabouts of Makyla Harrison and Leah Hunter.

A post appealing for their safe return has been posted on PSNI Facebook North Antrim,

A recent picture of missing Makyla Harrison and Leah Hunter.

Makyla, 14, is described as slim,5ft 5ins tall and wearing skinny navy jeans with a dark crop top with Adidas trainers.

Makyla has Light brown shoulder length hair.



Leah, also 14, is described as being of a slim build, and wearing a grey hoodie and black jeans with Pink Nike trainers.

Leah has shoulder length blonde hair.



The post adds: "Both girls are believed to be together in the Ballymoney/Coleraine area and were last sighted at approx 17.30 hours on Sunday 26th January in Bendooragh.



"If these girls are sighted or you have any other information in relation to their whereabouts please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1662 of 26/01/20."

