Urgent appeal to find missing Daniel Murray - last seen at 3am

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Daniel Murray.

In a missing person appeal on PSNI Facebook, police say the 26-year-old was last seen at 3.15am today leaving the gasworks and heading towards Donegall pass, Belfast.

Missing Daniel Murray - PSNI Facebook

Daniel was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey Trespass coat, red trainers - and had been carrying a yellow JD Sports draw string bag.

"If you know of Daniel's whereabouts, sight him or have any information which would assist us in locating Daniel please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 46 of 14th November 2019," adds the post.