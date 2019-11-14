Urgent appeal to find missing Daniel O'Neill - not seen for a week

Police have issued an appeal to find missing Daniel O'Neill - saying they are concerned for his welfare.

According to a post on PSNI Facebook, the 29-year-old has not been seen since November 7.

Missing Daniel O'Neill - PSNI Facebook

He was last seen at 6.60pm in the Fortwilliam area of Belfast.

The post says that Daniel is 175cm tall, has a slim build with dark, shaved receding hair and a dark beard.



"If you have any information, have seen Daniel in the last week or can assist in our enquiries in order to locate him, please call 101 referencing serial 1776 of 13/11. Thank you," adds the post.