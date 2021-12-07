Urgent appeal to find missing man who left home on December 2 ‘and has not been seen since’
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a man who has not seen seen since December 2.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 9:26 am
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing person Brian Harbinson.
In a Facebook post they say that Brian left his home in North Belfast on Thursday 2nd December and has not been seen since.
They ask anyone with any information which may assist police in locating him to please contact 101 quoting reference number 1519 of 3/12/21