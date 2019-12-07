Urgent appeal to find missing schoolgirl - last seen yesterday at 7am leaving home in her uniform

Police and the family of 15-year-old Billy Jo Abbott are concerned for her well-being.

A 'Missing Child Appeal' on PSNI Facebook says police are becoming "increasingly concerned about the safety and welfare of Billy Jo Abbott".

Billy Jo Abbott

Billy Jo was last seen leaving her home in Garvagh at 7.50am on December 6 wearing a Ballymoney High uniform.

She has not been seen since.

"Billy Jo is a child of 15 years of age and her family as well as Police are becoming more concerned for her wellbeing," says the post.

"Anyone that has any information regarding Billy Jo should contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1379 and date 06/12/19."