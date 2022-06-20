Urgent appeal to find missing teenagers - age 13-years and 15-years

The boys are not travelling together. Today, police in Lisburn are appealed for information about Rhys Jordan “aged thirteen years old is reported missing from the Lisburn area” since last night. A PSNI spokesman, writing on social media said: “He has dark brown curly hair, was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, black Adidas zip up top and carrying a black rucksack. “He may possibly be in the Belfast area. “Should you have any information that may assist then please get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference number 68 of 20th June”. AND in another social media appeal issued last night, PSNI in Lisburn say they are “trying to locate” Scott McWhirter, who is 15-yeard-old. The post adds that Sott has “ginger hair, is of a medium build, 155cm tall and was last seen wearing a blue North Face tracksuit and black trainers”. “If you have seen Scott or know of his whereabouts please contact Police on 101, quoting serial 1365 of 19.6.22,” adds the post.