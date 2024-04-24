Urgent appeal to locate 'Kenneth' who was last seen in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh this afternoon
Police are keen to locate a 53-year-old man, described only as ‘Kenneth’ was last seen in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh this afternoon,
A post on Police Fermanagh & Omagh says his ‘family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety’.
They add that 53-year-old Kenneth is 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build.
He also has grey hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue top.
If you see Kenneth please ring police straight away and quote reference CW702 of 24th April. Thank you
