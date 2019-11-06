Urgent appeal to locate missing Ken Gibson - police and family concerned for his welfare

Police and the family of missing 54-year-old Ken Gibson are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Ken, who is from Belfast, is described as being approximately 5ft 5ins tall and slim with short grey hair, a beard and moustache.

He is believed to be wearing a blue anorak, white t-shirt, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Ken also has tattoos on his upper arms

He may be driving a black Honda Civic, JEZ 8004.

Sergeant Adams would appeal to Ken, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or indeed anyone who has seen Ken’s car, to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/11/19.