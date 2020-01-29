Urgent NI-wide appeal to locate unidentified missing man - last seen in Belfast city centre

An urgent appeal for information has been launched by the PSNI around NI to find the man in this photograph.

A post around PSNI NI Facebook pages says: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of the person in the photograph.

Man missing from Belfast city centre

"They were last seen at a bar in Belfast City centre on Tuesday 28th January.

"If anyone has seen this person, or has any information as to their whereabouts, please contact Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote incident number 11 of 29/01/20 .

"Thank you".

