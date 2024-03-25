'Utter shock and devastation' in Armagh as four young people killed in road tragedy named locally

Ballynahonemore Road Armagh fatal collision. Photo: Pacemaker

The victims, all aged in their 20s, died following the one-vehicle collision on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh around 2.10am on Sunday.

They have been named locally as Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Emma Mallon, and Marina Crilly.

SDLP Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said he did not personally know any of those who were killed, but knows “members of their wider family circle”.

He said that all four in the car “would have lived fairly close together in the Markethill/Tynan/Keady area”.

He said: “It is complete devastation in the area. And it just months after the community had to cope with the death of three people in a Madden crash.

“No mum or dad should ever have to bury a son or daughter. The community is just absolutely devastated.

“Once you find out the area where the crash happened you start to wonder who you know from that area and it really puts everything into perspective”.

He added that he has three children and “when you hear about four young lives being lost it is just heartbreaking”.

“The community is absolutely stunned by what happened,” he added.

“And the tributes online from their friends and colleagues make it more dreadful.”

He said that he understood that one of the deceased Marina Crilly had a three-year-old son.

"I have a wee boy who is two-years-old and I know how much he needs his mother,” he added.

"That wee boy will have to grow up without his mother. You just hope and pray that things will be okay for their families”.

"I think everyone tucked their children in that little bit more last night after that news”.

DUP Newry & Armagh MLA William Irwin said he was "devastated to learn of this horrific accident".

He added: "At the outset I send my deepest sympathy, my thoughts and my prayers to the families of those involved in this absolute tragedy. I also send my sympathies to the family of the pedestrian who sadly lost their life after being struck by a vehicle in Newry on Saturday night.

“Words will simply not be adequate to describe the pain and hurt the loved ones of those who have passed away will be feeling and as a community we must support them through this unimaginable grief.”

A message on the Haffey Sports Grounds Facebook states: “We are completely shocked and saddened at the sudden death of our beloved Keith Morrison in a road traffic accident at the weekend.

"Keith has been a part of the Haffey Sportsground family since he was fifteen when he came to work during school holidays alongside his father Alwyn who managed our garage and yard.

"Since then Keith has become an integral part of our team driving lorries and tractors, maintaining sportsgrounds all over the island of Ireland. Keith and Alwyn are much loved at Haffey Sportsgrounds and we extend our deepest sympathies to Alwyn and Keith’s mother Lisa, his sisters, Denise, Georgina, Emily, Melanie, step mum, Christine Wright and the wider circle of family and friends".

It adds: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating accident. A funeral service will be held later this week for Keith.”

Also on Facebook, a friend of Phil Mitchell posted: “Devastated, don't have words for it will miss the phone calls and and the craic, will be a big empty space in August without my best man. Rest easy Phil."