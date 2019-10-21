Van hijacked during parcel delivery - van later recovered with items stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hijacking in West Belfast yesterday, Sunday 20th October.

Inspector Paul Noble said “It was reported at around 5.30pm that a van driver who was making a delivery in Plevna Park, Belfast was approached by a male around 30 years old who took his keys.

“The assailant drove off in the white Expert van and it was seen turning onto Ross Road then heading towards Leeson Street.

“The van has been located by police in Conway Square, Belfast and has been seized for examination.

"A number of parcels and personal items had been removed from the van.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1414 of 20/10/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."