Van Morrison court action halted but ‘questions still need answered’ by NI Executive

Sir Van Morrison. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

However, the singer-songwriter, who has been an outspoken critic of Stormont’s approach to implementing prohibitions aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19, said there are still “questions that need to be answered”.

In early July this year, the High Court in Belfast heard that the musician was seeking further clarification on what officials meant by permitting ambient sound levels only.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the judicial review application has been formally withdrawn following a further relaxation of the restrictions.

A spokesperson for Sir Van said: “The effect of the NI Executive altering its position has avoided the need for the High Court to decide this issue.”

In a statement, the musician said: “The case has raised many questions that need to be answered by the NI Executive. As long ago as April 2021, I proposed a test event based on a robust health & safety risk assessment. I question why this offer was not taken up.

“I understood also that as part of the disclosure process within the judicial review proceedings I would get to see the medical evidence justifying the blanket ban on live performance.

“I never got to see that evidence and until I do see it I will continue to question the legality of this blanket ban.”

Sir Van said the continued prohibition on live music in Northern Ireland, months after the ban was lifted in some other regions of the UK, had “catastrophic consequences for many artists, venues and the economy as a whole”.

He added: “As we look to the future, we need to understand the plan and strategy to support the arts and live music sector going forward as ultimately this helps support society as a whole. It’s concerning that such considerations appear to have been forgotten.”

His solicitor Joe Rice, of John J Rice & Co said: “I know that Mr Morrison was disappointed by the failure on the part of the NI Executive to engage with him and that he was ultimately compelled to bring legal proceedings in order to achieve the lifting of the ban on live music for the benefit of fellow musicians, performers the live music sector as a whole.”

• Writing in Rolling Stone magazine last September, NI Health Minister Robin Swann hit back at ths singer’s scathing attacks on the Covid restrictions.

“We in Northern Ireland are very proud of the fact that one of the greatest music legends of the past 50 years comes from our part of the world. So there’s a real feeling of disappointment – we expected better from him.”

Mr Swann added: “Some of what is he saying is actually dangerous. It could encourage people to not to take coronavirus seriously.”

