All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Veteran BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Walter Love dies aged 88

The veteran BBC broadcaster Walter Love, who began his career at Radio Ulster in 1978, has died at the age of 88, the BBC has confirmed.
By Mark Rainey
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:25 GMT
Broadcaster Walter Love pictured at the BBC in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/PacemakerBroadcaster Walter Love pictured at the BBC in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
Broadcaster Walter Love pictured at the BBC in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

His family issued a statement on Friday saying he had passed away on Friday morning in a nursing home following a short illness.

He hosted Radio Ulster's ‘Day By Day’ and ‘Love in the Afternoon’ as well as presenting the Sunday staple ‘Love Forty’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His final show, Jazz Club with Walter Love, was broadcast in 2023.

His long career began as a freelance contributor to BBC radio in the 1950s, before taking a permanent post as a studio manager in London.

He spent ten years as a TV newsreader in Belfast before joining the team at Radio Ulster in 1978.

In 2014, Mr Love was inducted into the Phonographic Performance Ireland Radio Awards Hall of Fame – in recognition of his skill and passion for the industry – and he was awarded an MBE in 1997.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His relatives said he was "a dearly loved member of the Love family".

Director of BBC NI Adam Smyth described Mr Love as an "incredible performer on air" and said he was always "genial, kind and cheerful".

He added that Mr Love had "a hint of mischief".

Mr Smyth said: "He loved presenting radio programmes and his melodious voice, ability to create rapport, and his encyclopaedic knowledge of music made him one of our longest-serving and best-loved broadcasters.”

Related topics:BBCUlsterLondon