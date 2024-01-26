Broadcaster Walter Love pictured at the BBC in Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

His family issued a statement on Friday saying he had passed away on Friday morning in a nursing home following a short illness.

He hosted Radio Ulster's ‘Day By Day’ and ‘Love in the Afternoon’ as well as presenting the Sunday staple ‘Love Forty’.

His final show, Jazz Club with Walter Love, was broadcast in 2023.

His long career began as a freelance contributor to BBC radio in the 1950s, before taking a permanent post as a studio manager in London.

He spent ten years as a TV newsreader in Belfast before joining the team at Radio Ulster in 1978.

In 2014, Mr Love was inducted into the Phonographic Performance Ireland Radio Awards Hall of Fame – in recognition of his skill and passion for the industry – and he was awarded an MBE in 1997.

His relatives said he was "a dearly loved member of the Love family".

Director of BBC NI Adam Smyth described Mr Love as an "incredible performer on air" and said he was always "genial, kind and cheerful".

He added that Mr Love had "a hint of mischief".