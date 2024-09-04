Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s fair to say that one Portrush music fan will NEVER forget his first Coldplay gig – after front man Chris Martin serenaded him in front of 82,000 people!

Coldplay took Dublin by storm last week playing sell-out gigs at Croke Park over four nights delighting almost a quarter of a million fans at the headquarters of the GAA.

Coldplay’s Martin is known for taking a break during their concerts and getting a camera to scan the crowd for someone who stands out. He then serenades the fan with an on-the-spot tune dedicated specially to them.

And, on Sunday, September 1, out of thousands and thousands of concert-goers who were enjoying the gig, that camera found Portrush’s Adam Campbell who was attending his first ever Coldplay concert.

Best friends from Portrush Crystel Lynn and Adam Campbell pictured before the Coldplay gig in Croke Park where front man Chris Martin serenaded Adam. Credit Adam Campbell

26-year-old waiter Adam was attending the third night of Coldplay’s Dublin concerts with his best friend Crystel Lynn who is from Ballymoney.

Adam said: “It took me about five seconds once I appeared on the screen to realise it was actually me up there.

"I honestly felt numb, in that moment I was shaking and couldn’t quite believe it was me he was singing to (although I was physically on screen).

"Crystel, my best friend, had to actually shake me on the shoulder to say ‘Adam, it’s you’ but once I did click on, I was so overwhelmed with happiness with what was happening, it just felt surreal.”

The moment of realisation as Portrush's Adam sees himself on the big screen. Credit Adam Campbell

Chris Martin’s on-the-spot song made reference to Adam’s snazzy gold jacket and went: “Thank you, our beautiful brother; You’ve dressed just like Elvis it’s true; So all I can say is hey hey hey hey; Love me tender, love me do.”

After the song, the 82,000 strong crowd erupted into applause as Adam signalled his thanks to Chris Martin via the big screen.

Adam continued: “I LOVED what Chris sang about me, the fact that he comes up with these improvised lyrics on the spot, solely based on what he is seeing, was so cleverly done – and based on how I was dressed, it was genius! It was so short but so cleverly thought in a matter of seconds.

"And with him doing this every night that he is performing, it’s just mind-blowing. And who wouldn’t love to be compared to the King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley.”

Portrush's Adam Campbell revelling in being serenaded by Coldplay's Chris Martin. Credit Adam Campbell

A fan of Coldplay, Adam knew he would be in for a musical treat but said the reality far exceeded his expectations.

"It totally blew away all of my expectations and, from start to finish, they made sure you were leaving with a memorable experience. They did not, at any point, have you missing out or have you left underwhelmed.

"There was pyrotechnics, strobe lights, fireworks in almost every song and it honestly just was an incredible performance and that’s what it was – they didn’t just give you a show they gave you a performance!