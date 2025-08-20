Vigil for tragic teenager Jaidyn Rice: Families of NI's road death victims urged to come together and remember lost loved ones

Jaidyn was an army cadet, with the force stating she will be "fondly remembered as an exceptional young leader". Photo: 2nd NI Bn Army Cadet Force

A vigil remembering tragic teenager Jaidyn Rice is to be held on Monday (25th) – and all families of people who died on Northern Ireland’s roads are urged to come together with photographs of their loved ones.

Aged just 16, Jaidyn was killed last month when she was hit by a car while walking in her home town, Bangor.

An Army cadet who was very involved in youth and community work, she had recently started in her first job and was widely looked on as a great future leader in the voluntary sector.

The tragedy plunged the Co Down city into mourning, and now her grieving relatives have organised a vigil to honour her life and all other victims of road traffic collisions.

Jaidyn Rice's funeral at St Andrew’s Church in Bangor saw her buried in a pink coffin, her favourite colour and one mourners were asked to wear. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The vigil will be held at Owenroe Drive in the Clandeboye area at 7.30pm on Monday, involving what the family describe as “a memory walk” to the junction at West Circular Road a short distance where Jaidyn lost her life.

Mourners will hold a three-minute silence to remember all loved ones members of the crowd have lost to road traffic collisions, and a candle will be lit in their memory.

The procession then returns to Owenroe Drive for guest speakers including Jaidyn’s mother Elaine Clarke, North Down MP Alex Easton, Louise Little from Jaidyn’s youth organisation DICE Project, and spiritual medium Judith Millar.

Said Jaidyn’s aunt, Molly Campbell: “This is an event we believe is very important, not just for us but for many other families in Northern Ireland too.

Jaidyn Rice was an enthusiastic community volunteer who aspired to become a youth worker. Photo: DICE Project

“My niece Jaidyn was always responsible and never took chances; however, being safe and responsible isn’t always enough, unfortunately.

“The number of road traffic collision fatalities this year alone in Northern Ireland is currently 30, which is only going to continue growing unless changes are made. We urge drivers to obey the road laws and limits to help us prevent this tragedy from striking another family.”

Adding that the vigil is “not just for Jaidyn but for everyone who has been affected by a loss on the roads”, she said every family across the province that has lost a loved one on the roads is invited to join and “honour those we have lost”.

“Bring along a photograph of your loved one and hold it high to show that they are more than just a statistic,” she said.

Jaidyn Rice was killed when she was hit by car while walking in Bangor in July.

Jaidyn died at the scene of the crash on July 8, her hometown plunged into shock as news that a vibrant and much-loved teenager with a promising future was gone.

She was renowned as an inspirational figure at DICE Project, a youth futures scheme that works with kids from several housing estates around Bangor. At the time, manager Louise Little told the News Letter that Jaidyn stood out as a great future community leader.

“Full of hope, potential, wisdom and joy, she was a beautiful young person, inside and out,” said Ms Little “Sixteen years, it’s not long enough. For Jaidyn to have achieved all that she did is testament to her character.”

