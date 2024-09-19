Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who was booked on the world's first perpetual round the world cruise - due to launch from Belfast - has gone from the ship after a fall-out with the organising company.

Jenny Phenix, 68, a retired widow from Florida, sold her possessions to join the trip of a lifetime on the luxury Villa Vie Odyssey liner, which plans to circle the globe every three-and-a-half years, visiting 147 countries.

Passengers are retirees from around the globe - most of them from the US - and digital nomads planning to continue working from the high seas.

It was due to launch from Belfast four months ago but has been delayed by regulatory issues and renovations as it had been laid up during the pandemic.

Ms Phenix said she complained to fellow passengers on Whatsapp that the delay meant the vessel would no longer calling at Miami, where she planned to collect her belongings.

She also expressed concerns that repairs could carry on after the ship launched, and that she would have to use a temporary cabin as hers was still being used by crew.

But after sharing these and other frustrations, she received notice her contract had been cancelled for “behaviour impacting community morale” the Daily Telegraph reported.

Villa Vie Residences Managing Director Mike Petterson told the News Letter that there are "so many inaccurate reports" about Jenny Phenix.

He showed the News Letter an email sent by Ms Phenix to his company on 28 June in which she asked for reimbursements for three segments of her planned cruise.

Mr Petterson said that at the time of writing the email she was on a trip in the Canary Islands "fully paid for" by his company.

"She didn't just complain in the chats but created a very hostile and toxic environment amongst residents," Mr Petterson said.

"After receiving dozens of complaints and multiple cancellations directly related to the mayhem she created, we decided to suspend her contract entirely. This was subsequently voted on by the residents who overwhelmingly decided to uphold her suspension."

But Ms Phenix rejected Mr Petterson's comments.

"I don't even know how to respond to the claim that I created a 'hostile and toxic' environment," she told the News Letter.

"I had great relationships with most everyone on the ship and was respectful and even complimentary to those I did not care for. No harsh words or actions have ever been exchanged."

She suggested that the News Letter interview people who cancelled their bookings because of her, to hear them explain in their own words why they did so.

Ms Phenix confirmed she did ask the company to reimburse her for three segments of her planned cruise. This was because, she said, it had initially been planned to stop at all east coast US ports, including Miami, where she wished to meet friends and collect belongings for the full trip. However the four month delay meant the planned route had changed.

This caused her an unexpected significant financial burden to arrange to collect her belongings.

She had reserved a place on the entire 3.5 year cruise with a deposit, she added.

Villa Vie did pay upfront for her trip to the Canaries as a "Compensation Trip", she said, however she said this was deducted from refunds or credits.