Jenny Phenix, 68, from Florida, sold her apartment and two businesses to join the trip of a lifetime on the luxury Villa Vie Odyssey liner, which plans to circle the globe every three-and-a-half years, visiting 147 countries.

Passengers are mainly retirees from around the globe - most of them from the US - and digital nomads planning to continue working from the high seas.

It was due to launch from Belfast four months ago but has been delayed by regulatory issues and renovations as it had been laid up during the pandemic. It is now due to launch by next Wednesday.

Ms Phenix said she complained to fellow passengers on Whatsapp that the delay meant the vessel would no longer be calling at Miami, where she planned to collect her belongings.

She also expressed concerns that repairs could carry on after the ship launched, and that she would have to use a temporary cabin as hers was still being used by crew. But after sharing these and other frustrations she received notice from Villa Vie Residences, on 19 July, that her contract had been cancelled for “behaviour impacting community morale”, something she strongly rejects.

Jenny spoke of being deeply emotional after hearing that her retirement plan was cancelled.

Describing herself as "heartbroken" over being barred from the global tour, she told the News Letter she had lost her new friendship network with whom she expected to travel for the next 3.5 years.

The Villa Vie Odyssey taking in the views of a fjord on a previous cruise. It is due to leave from Belfast on a perpetual round-the-world cruise by next Wednesday.

However she did say that the people of Belfast had been a huge positive.

"I love the city of Belfast where I spent a lot of time, my most favorite thing was the people," she told the News Letter. "Being a tourist in the city and usually not having Wi-Fi or Maps working on my phone I had to stop and ask people frequently for directions and I was always greeted with great conversations and everyone was more than willing to help.

"When I first arrived in Belfast city hall was having their big outdoor festival with all the food courts. I got some food and sat with our group next to a large group of young men having a party and got chatting with them. They almost adopted me as part of their group - nothing in common, a huge age difference and that was actually one of my most enjoyable experiences.”

She gained 20lbs here, primarily blaming the local fish and chips, mashed potatoes and Bailey's Irish Cream.

The Villa Vie Odyssey undergoing rennovations in dry dock at Belfast harbour. It has been undergoing work in Belfast since May.

"My next favorite thing about the city is the live music everywhere. It's getting harder to find venues in the US that play live music so it was great to walk around in the evening and go from one place to the next and they all had great bands playing.

"The only difficult part for me was the weather. I'm a Florida girl so I do have thin skin.

"I did take some bus trips and saw some more of the country. I love the green rolling hills. I know I have Irish ancestry so I felt at home. If I could bring the Florida sunshine and heat to Belfast it would be at the top of the places I could live."

An independent lady, she has worked hands-on in building maintenance and renovation all her life, doing almost all the work herself, except for some of the more complicated electrics and plumbing.

Jenny Phenix, 68, in a Belfast pub with friends shortly after her cruise contract was terminated.

She also ran a seperate business managing holiday apartments for absent property owners in Florida.

Having sold her home and two businesses to fund her retirement cruise, she is now living with her daughter, husband and their two children back in Miami. However she is not resting on her laurels. She is currently inspecting motorhomes and plans to solo travel up the east coast of the US.