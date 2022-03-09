Belfast to wind back the years to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - ‘transformed into 1950s Belfast, allowing visitors to take a step back in time and get a flavour of life in the city 70 years ago’

City Hall will be lit up purple and Belfast will light a special jubilee beacon to mark the Royal milestone.

And on Saturday 4 June, 2 Royal Avenue will be transformed into 1950s Belfast, allowing visitors to take a step back in time and get a flavour of life in the city 70 years ago.

The event will showcase some of the city’s best local talent through photography, film, fashion, song and storytelling, taking a creative look at people’s lives in Belfast in 1952, and the café will have a specially-adapted 1950s menu.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “This is such a remarkable milestone for Her Majesty The Queen and this programme of events will give people the opportunity to be part of the jubilee weekend celebrations that are happening here and across the UK, with lots of free activities planned.

“Belfast itself has witnessed so much change over the last 70 years and the ‘Belfast 52’ programme will offer some really interesting insights into life in the city at that time, through a variety of different creative mediums.”

Councillor Nicholl added: “The programme will also have a special focus on the intergenerational connections between our young people and older citizens. I think people can look forward to discovering some really fascinating detail from the stories and films of that time. While we all have a shared history, our stories and experiences are all entirely different and unique, so that’s what makes this a really special event and will give people the opportunity to discover something new about life back in 50s Belfast.”

Among the other weekend activities planned will be themed tea dances, a Big Community lunch and a service of thanksgiving at St Anne’s Cathedral.