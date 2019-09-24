Visually impaired hit the ground running

Thanks to a group of inspirational volunteers, hundreds of visually impaired people in Northern Ireland have been able to enjoy running in the great outdoors.

Guide Runners NI was set up in 2017 to help more visually impaired people begin running by providing them with a guide to run alongside them.

The voluntary group is organised by Tony Barclay, a registered blind ultra-marathon runner, along with Vivien Davidson who is a marathon runner and running coach.

As part of National Eye Health Week, Guide Runners NI has urged more people to get involved and help those with visual impairment to take part in running and walking activities.

Tony said runners of all abilities can help support visually impaired people.

He commented: “Running is a great way to get fit, enjoy the outdoors and meet new people.

“The physical, mental, emotional and social benefits of being involved in the running community, regardless of ability are well known and help counter social exclusion that is a very real issue for visually impaired people.

“We have proven that inclusion within the running community is genuine and effective and want to encourage anyone who enjoys running to get in touch so they can help others to enjoy its benefits and reach their goals.”

The group has organised a series of practical training sessions across Northern Ireland, which have been oversubscribed each time.

Over 100 guide runners have already been trained and requests for guide runner training continues to grow especially from parkrun events and clubs.

Vivien said: “Guide Runners NI is still a small group. We hope to develop and grow, becoming a more recognisable resource for all, inspiring, encouraging and supporting more visually impaired people to take part in events, clubs and races.

“Our trained guide runners have gone on to guide visually impaired people of all ages and abilities at various parkrun events and races, as well as encouraging running clubs to welcome visually impaired people as members.

“We are proud to have been able to ‘train the trainers’ from local parkruns, who now train guide runners for parkrun venues across Ireland, as well as delivering the course to Occupational Therapy course students at Ulster University.

“I hope anyone interested in becoming a guide will get involved so they can make a difference.”

National Eye Health Week takes place this week, promoting the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye tests for all.

For more information on how to become a guide runner visit www.runningblind.org.uk