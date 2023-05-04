News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Watch: All of the banners on display at tonight's pre-coronation parade in Banbridge

Banbridge has put on its own show of pageantry ahead of the coronation of King Charles on Saturday.

By Mark Rainey
Published 4th May 2023, 21:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:54 BST

On Thursday evening, thousands of Orange Order members, bands and spectators gathered in the Co Down town to mark the historic occasion.

A total of 12 districts were represented, joined by 15 bands.

The parade set off from Banbridge Rugby Club at 7.30pm before returning to the same venue for a fireworks display.

Thousands attend an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the king’s coronationThousands attend an Orange Order parade in Banbridge on Thursday evening to mark the king’s coronation
Speaking to the News Letter ahead of the parade, one of the organisers said: "It’s a completely different format to the Twelfth. The Twelfth route in Banbridge would be twice as long – we’re concentrating on the town centre for this one.

“There’s 12 districts involved, they’ll be walking as districts rather than individual lodges. All the banners will be at the front.

“It should make for a great spectacle when all those banners come up underneath The Cut.”

