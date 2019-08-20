Watch as Foo Fighters make young fan's night at Belfast Vital

A young fan stole the show at last night's Foo Fighters concert in Belfast.

Five-year-old Taylor Blackburn has become a social media sensation after being invited on stage by the band to show off his dance moves.

Foo Fighter at Belfast Vital

Videos of his show-stealing dancing to the band's hit All My Life have been widely circulated online.

Taylor, who was wearing yellow ear defenders and holding a sign saying it was his first gig, was spotted in the crowd by his namesake, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and invited on stage by lead singer Dave Grohl.

“I want you to show these people how to dance,” Grohl said. “Can you show them how to dance?”

Videos of Belfast boy Taylor rocking out have gone viral on social media.

Belfast Vital

Foo Fighters headlined the first night of this year's Belfast Vital, with Australian musician and DJ Timmy Trumpet due to take to the stage on Saturday night to close the festival