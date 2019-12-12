WATCH: Brave 3-year-old asks PSNI to lock up nightmares forever this Christmas

A wee girl's nightmares have been locked away forever by the PSNI this Christmas.

Police at Strand Road in Londonderry decided to take the nightmares into custody and throw away the key after brave little Olivia and her mammy wrote to them asking them to put the bad dreams in jail.

Olivia's letter to the PSNI

"Three year old Olivia wrote us a very important letter today explaining about her nightmares involving the ‘dream spiders’ and ‘dream snakes’.

"Wee Olivia drew us pictures of the offending nightmares and asked us to lock them up and throw away the key.

"Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team did just that and visited Olivia at her home to show her the video proof and explain that she doesn’t have to be scared anymore. We also brought her a Selection Box for being very brave and for the amazing colouring.

"We were treated to big smiles and were shown a video of her at her Christmas Concert today where she dressed up as an Angel and sang beautifully," said the PSNI.