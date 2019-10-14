WATCH: George Telford Memorial Lodge issues statement vowing to cooperate fully with Belfast City Hall investigation after footage of flute band parade

George Telford Memorial LOL 1118 has issued a statement after Belfast City Council confirmed it has launched an investigation after footage emerged of a loyalist flute band parading through City Hall on Saturday night.

In their statement they say: “On Saturday evening, 12th October, George Telford Memorial LOL 1118, held a private function at Belfast City Hall. This was organised as part of our centenary celebrations.

An image of the social media footage in Belfast City Hall

“We are aware of videos circulating on social media of Govan Protestant Boys playing within the public area of City Hall.

“As a lodge, we will fully cooperate with the investigation of Belfast City Council.

“We will make no further public comment at this stage.”

Earlier a spokesman for the Belfast City Council said: "We are investigating events on Saturday night in City Hall."

A picture from footage of Govan Protestant Boys appearing to play in Belfast City Hall

The footage which emerged on social media appears to show Govan Protestant Boys parading through Belfast City Hall.

It appears to have happened after the band attended the George Telford Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge Centenary Dinner.

Sinn Fein Councillor Ciaran Beattie said his party has been in touch with the Chief Executive of Belfast City Council and will be demanding answers.

He said the incident was "disgraceful", adding: "This sends out the wrong message of the changing Belfast and City Hall which is supposed to be a shared space and open to all."

He said that the council was investigating whether there had been a "breach of protocol".

The Alliance Party's Michael Long said the videos appeared to show "completely unacceptable conduct in the shared space that is City Hall".

"There's absolutely no problem with people using [City Hall] to celebrate events," he told BBC News NI.

"But it shouldn't be done in a triumphalist way."