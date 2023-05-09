Her funeral service took place at Seaview Presbyterian Church at 10.15am and afterwards at Ballyclare Cemetery.

The teen who played for Crusaders Strikers FC’s underage team, died after going missing last week.

A minute’s silence was observed before the Irish Cup Final between Crusaders FC and Ballymena United on Sunday.

A GoFundMe online appeal, launched to provide financial support to Kaylee’s family, had raised more than £9,000 by yesterday afternoon.

The appeal was set up by William Mayne, who said: “Words cannot explain what the family of Kaylee Black are going through.

“A talented young footballer who played for Crusaders girls team, has left a massive space in the hearts of her family.”

Also paying tribute to Kaylee, Crusaders Strikers said: “Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

Family and friends at The funeral of young footballer Kaylee Black at Seaview Presbyterian Church on Tuesday.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.”

​DUP MLA Phillip Brett described Kaylee’s death as “an unimaginable loss at such a young age,” and added: “Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”

​A number of messages of support also came from local football teams, including Antrim Town Women FC who said the club “would like to send our condolences to the family, friends and team mates of young Crusaders Strikers FC player Kaylee Black at this sad time, our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

The club also had a message for its own players. The statement added: “If any of our members at the club need to talk please don't hesitate to reach out, we are always here to listen.”

