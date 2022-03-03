Patricia Cardy, mother of murdered school girl Jennifer Cardy, will be laid to rest on Thursday

It is being streamed live from 11.30am by Hope Church in Hillsborough via the following link: https://www.hopechurchni.org/media/church-online/live-stream

Patricia, who died peacefully in hospital on Friday at the age of 73, was a mother of four as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

The Ballinderry woman, who was married to Andy, said Christian faith had sustained her family after losing Jennifer.

Her nine-year-old daughter had been cycling to a friend’s house a short distance from where she lived in Ballinderry when she was abducted.

The family spent 30 years waiting for justice, until 2011 when Black was finally found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering Jennifer.

Black had previously been convicted in 1994 of the rape and murder of schoolgirls Susan Maxwell, 11, Caroline Hogg, five, and Sarah Harper, 10, in the Borders, Edinburgh and Leeds.