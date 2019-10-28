WATCH: Mother pleads with missing son Noel McGrogan to 'come home' to his '6 beautiful children'

An impassioned plea has been made by a desperate mother who wants her 27-year-old son to return home.

In this short video message heartbroken Julie Anderson asks her beloved son - from Lisburn - to return to his family.

Noel McGrogan

In a public post on Facebook, friends of Noel James McGrogan describe him as "6 foot tall and slim" and known to everyone as "the gentle giant".

"Noel has been missing from Saturday around 4pm" and was "last seen in the Belfast area wearing a dark grey puma tracksuit with adidas trainers and a black winter coat".

The post adds: "Noel please come home safely. Your kids need you. Your family miss you everyone is worried about you.

"If anyone knows where noel is please contact the PSNI immediately.

"We are pleading with the public lets get this man home safely to his family, his mother, his kids and his friends."