WATCH: 'UFO' spotted in sky over NI vanishes into clouds during CNN report on Brexit

A man living in Canada believes he may have spotted what he described as a "UFO" flying in the sky over Northern Ireland last month.

The man, who does not want to be identified, lives in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The white object in the sky above Northern Ireland.

It was while watching a report on news channel CNN that the man spotted a white object move across the sky above Belfast.

The report was on Brexit and examined how Northern Ireland is likely to vote in the general election on Thursday December 12, 2019.

The clips begins with Sinn Fein candidate for north Belfast, John Finucane, being interviewed.

A few seconds later, the camera cuts to a shot of terraced houses on a street in Belfast.

A screenshot showing the white object in the sky above Belfast.

The clip lasts for two or three seconds but if you look closely you can clearly see a white object moving from right to left in the top left corner.

"It was a fluke that I was in a position to notice this UFO/UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon )," said the man.

"I'm just a Vancouver, BC, Canada resident and news watcher and sky watcher."

The man added: " I completely missed the tiny UFO as I watched the Nic Robertson [CNN journalist] Brexit Divisions story.

This a magnified view of the white object as it moves across the sky.

"I only rewound to see what life in Belfast looked like as the camera panned the Belfast row housing complex," he explained.

We presented the footage to Maurice Milligan who oversees Investigations and Research for the Northern Ireland UFO Society.

Mr. Milligan examined the clips we sent to him and said he thinks the most likely explanation is that the white object is a bird.

"It looks like a bird," said Mr. Milligan.

"Seagull or similar in low winter sun, they flare brightly then turn and as the angle changes they 'disappear'," he explained.

In November 2018, a man on his way to work in the early hours of the morning, unwittingly recorded what some described as a "UFO" in the sky above Coleraine.

The footage was recorded on a dash-cam by Sandy Laverty on the Cloyfin Coad in Coleraine on Friday November 9, 2018 at 6:44am.

Sandy described the footage as "showing a bright object shoot across the sky".

Three minutes later, a British Airways pilot flying over Co. Kerry in the Republic of Ireland reported seeing a "very bright light" at 6:47am.

The pilot reported that the object had come up along the left side of the aircraft before it "rapidly veered to the north".

For more information on UFO sightings in Northern Ireland visit the Northern Ireland UFO Society's Facebook page - www.facebook.com/NIUFOS/