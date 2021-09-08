Watching Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifier costs more than double the price of Scotland ticket

Up to 16,000 fans are due at Windsor Park for tonight's game against Switzerland. Pic Pacemaker

Individual match prices for tonight’s qualifier at Windsor Park – a Category A game – begin at £52 while the maximum price of an adult ticket for the north stand at Scotland’s Hampden Park home is £25.

NI fans have taken to social media to voice their disgust at the “extortionate” ticket prices while the chair of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs said the cost of admission to Windsor Park had reached “tipping point”.

Ahead of kick-off and amid a backlash about prices the IFA were asked if ticket prices were going to be reviewed for future campaigns.

A press officer said there would be no further comment other than the statement that has already been issued.

AONISC chair Gary McAllister said: “We have consistently argued that Northern Ireland match tickets must be affordable for as many people as possible. By making matches affordable, particularly for families, it creates the next generation of lifelong fans.

“We have raised the issue of pricing with the IFA, most recently with the new IFA President, Conrad Kirkwood, and the Chief Operating Officer, Sean Murphy, and also during a consultation on the next IFA Strategy.

“We’ve also raised our concerns about the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and where it has left many fans during a number of meetings this year.”

The IFA had previously pointed out that the price of individual general sale tickets for the Switzerland match are the same as they were for Germany and Netherlands in 2018/19.

The statement said: “Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers in November, fans were told that the price of individual general ticket sales for Lithuania will be lower, while Italy will also be a Category A game.

“We are very encouraged by the uptake on the GAWA Official membership scheme which allowed members to realise a 22% reduction across a three-match bundle as well as range of other special discounts.”

NI fan Andrew Scullion claimed the £22 discount was “bogus”.

He said: “My usual seat for the three games without joining GAWA Official costs £170 + £15 booking fee. £185.

“Joining GAWA Official it would cost £145.50 + £5 booking fee + £20 membership. £170.50.

“The discount is the booking fee. That’s it.”

DUP MLA David Hilditch said he has been inundated with complaints from disgruntled supporters in relation to NI ticket prices.

He said: “The cost for a family can now be in the excess of £200 which is totally unfeasible and this significant hike in cost is outpricing dedicated supporters”

He has contacted the IFA chief executive to request an urgent meeting to discuss concerns.

