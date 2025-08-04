Weather alerts remain in place as Storm Floris arrives in Ireland

Weather alerts remain in place for strong winds after Storm Floris arrived overnight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this morning we see Storm Floris battering the west coast, at Mullaghmore in Sligo, on its way to Northern Ireland.

The Met Office Northern Ireland warns that ‘Storm Floris bringing gales and rain at first today’ whilst a Yellow weather warning for wind has been in place since 6am and will end at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meteorologists say: ‘Storm Floris will bring strong, and initially gale force, winds across the Province today.

Giselle Munoz Alarcon (left) and Dominica Sepulveda Gutierrez shield from the wind at Carrickfergus Castle, Co Antrim. Weather warnings are coming into force with Storm Floris expected to cause severe travel disruption to road, air and ferry services, and close bridges. The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England. Picture date: Monday August 4, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

‘An area of occasionally heavy rain for all early morning, clearing to a mix of brighter spells and scattered showers by mid-morning.

‘Maximum temperature 19 °C’.

And tonight ‘fresh to strong west to northwest winds feeding a run of showers across Northern Ireland with outbreaks focused to the west of Lough Neagh’.

There will be a minimum temperature 9 °C.

RETRANSMITTING CORRECTING NAME TO DOMINIC FROM DOMINICA Giselle Munoz Alarcon (left) and Dominic Sepulveda Gutierrez take a selfie in the wind at Carrickfergus Castle, Co Antrim. Weather warnings are coming into force with Storm Floris expected to cause severe travel disruption to road, air and ferry services, and close bridges. The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England. Picture date: Monday August 4, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

And tomorrow (Tuesday) will see ‘fresh west to northwest winds bringing showers and brighter spells across the country, with outbreaks more frequent during the morning’.

There will be a maximum temperature 20 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the outlook for the rest of the week is: ‘Wednesday largely dry with best of sunshine and temperatures in east.

‘Showers and brighter spells brought on brisk southwest winds for Thursday.

‘Showers or longer periods of rain for Friday’.

Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, thousands of homes are without power.

And in Northern Ireland several flights have been cancelled and some public facilities closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow weather warnings are in place in Northern Ireland and across several counties south of the border, although the island seems set to escape the worst of the storm.

Wind gusts of up to 50mph are expected along with heavy spells of rain.

Dublin Airport said flight operations were continuing as normal but Emerald Airlines had cancelled six flights on Monday.

Passengers at airports in Northern Ireland have been advised to contact their airline directly for updates on the status of their flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 7,000 homes in Ireland are without power with Co Donegal and Co Roscommon among the worst affected areas.

A number of councils in Northern Ireland have closed outdoor spaces including parks and recycling centres.