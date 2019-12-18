Weather warning starts at 2pm in NI - 70mph winds and heavy rain make driving difficult - road delays and power cuts possible

The Met Office's Yellow weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland is under way.

The Met Office have warned of wind gusts between 60-70mph (100-115km/h) reaching some exposed coastal and high ground areas.

The yellow warning for Northern Ireland is expected to last until 3am on Thursday.

Gusts inland are expected to reach speeds of between 50-60mph (80-100km/h)

According to the Met Office website the weather warning will bring "strong winds" that are "likely to bring some disruption during Wednesday afternoon and overnight".

They advise the public to expect some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities to be affected by spray and/or large waves, especially for south and southeast facing coastlines;

-some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

-some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Meanwhile the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service has also issued a warning of a Yellow warning of Rain & High winds for Northern Ireland.

They say the warnings are valid from noon today (Wednesday) to 3am on Thursday.

They say: "High winds and rain is expected to affect NI from tomorrow afternoon, into the evening and overnight.

"Winds of 40 - 60mph are possible in many areas, possibly up to 70mph in exposed areas and around the coast.

"Rain will be an additional hazard, becoming heavy at times. With a risk of localised surface water flooding in places.

"Disruption is possible - especially to travel. Along with risk of interruptions to power supplies.

"There is also a risk of coastal impacts from large waves, which may cause coastal flooding & damage.

"The public are advised to take extra care if travelling or are attending events."

For any advice of information the public are asked to contact -

Emergency services – 999 or 112

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks – 03457 643 643

NI Gas Emergency Service – 0800 002 001

Northern Ireland Water Waterline – 03457 440 088

Flooding Incident Line – 0300 2000 100

Housing Executive – 03448 920 901

