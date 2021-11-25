Ronnie Troughton, president of North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club. LM3010-114gc

Mr Troughton, from Mullalelish Road, Richhill, was involved with the car rally scene for decades.

He was also President of the NI Road Safety council.

Mr Troughton was best known as President of the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald (Ronnie) Troughton died peacefully on November 22, 2021.

He was the dear brother of Jack, Nan, Daphne and the late Frankie.

The house and funeral strictly private.

The family has asked for family flowers only please.

His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters and all the family circle.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.