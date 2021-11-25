Well known Co Armagh car rally enthusiast Ronnie Troughton dies
Co Armagh car enthusiast Ronnie Troughton, a stalwart of the car rally scene, has died peacefully
Mr Troughton, from Mullalelish Road, Richhill, was involved with the car rally scene for decades.
He was also President of the NI Road Safety council.
Mr Troughton was best known as President of the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club.
Ronald (Ronnie) Troughton died peacefully on November 22, 2021.
He was the dear brother of Jack, Nan, Daphne and the late Frankie.
The house and funeral strictly private.
The family has asked for family flowers only please.
His passing is deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters and all the family circle.
