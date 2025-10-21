Westlife announce fifth extra Belfast show as part of anniversary tour

It has emerged that ‘due to phenomenal demand Westlife are adding a 5th Belfast show on 31 October 2026’.

And even more exciting news is that tickets for the ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR go on sale this Thursday at 9am.

Aiken Promotions say ‘Westlife are set to play five nights at Belfast’s SSE Arena next year on October 27th, 28th, 29th 30th and 31st.

‘Like the Dublin dates, tickets for those gigs will go on sale on Thursday, October 23rd, at 9am’.

These new dates extend Westlife’s record for the most shows ever performed at the SSE Arena, bringing the total to 72, a historic milestone that no other artist has come close to matching.

The global pop kings will perform their greatest hits, including “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “You Raise Me Up,” alongside fan favourites from across their catalogue. Fans can expect a euphoric, hit-packed set spanning the band’s remarkable career.

Shane, Nicky, and Kian of Westlife said: “Belfast has always held a special place in our hearts. The crowds here are unbelievable, the atmosphere is like nowhere else in the world. To be returning for our 25th anniversary and to extend our record-breaking run at the SSE Arena is an amazing feeling. We can’t wait to see everyone again next October.”

Over the last 25 years, Westlife have become one of the most successful pop groups of all time.

Their music has been streamed over 3 billion times globally; they’ve achieved 36 No.1 albums worldwide, 14 UK No.1 singles (ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles), sold over 55 million records, surpassed 1 billion YouTube views, and sold more than 6 million concert tickets around the world.

The Wild Dreams Tour sold over 1.2 million tickets alone.