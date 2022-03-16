What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 15?
Last night's EuroMillions winning jackpot came in at an impressive £33,625,791 million.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:36 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:53 am
Here are the winning numbers - 1,2,12, 19,26, 2, 8
According to the National Lottery website there were over 1,600,000 winners in this draw and it asks if you are one of them?
The Lucky Stars are: 2 and 8.
You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize.
The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8:45pm.
Last weekend saw one lucky ticket holder win the top prize of £15,219 million.
