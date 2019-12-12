What you need to know  to make your voice heard

Polling day brings with it a special set of rules and regulations to ensure that voting takes place in a free and fair atmosphere.

When do polls open and close?

Polls open at 7am and polling must close at 10pm.

However, the Electoral Commission says any eligible electors who at 10pm are in a queue inside or outside the polling place must be allowed to vote.

What happens to election coverage?

Under Ofcom rules, discussion of politics is not allowed while voting is under way.

Broadcasters must also not publish the results of any opinion polls while people are voting.

When is the exit poll?

It will be announced live on the BBC, ITV and Sky News and will offer the first clues as to how the night will unfold.

At each of the past few elections, the exit poll has produced a very accurate projection of the actual result.

Fieldwork will be conducted by polling company Ipsos Mori, with tens of thousands of interviews conducted at 144 polling stations across the country.

On leaving one of these stations, voters will be asked throughout polling day, using a mock ballot paper, how they just voted.

Do I need ID to vote?

You will need to show photo ID to vote in Northern Ireland.

You do not have to take your poll card with you, but the Electoral Commission advises if you have it with you it can help speed up the process.

Can I use a pen to vote?

There will be a pencil in the polling booth, but voters can use a pen if they prefer.

The Electoral Commission warns voters not to write anything else on the paper – other than a cross in one box – or your vote may not be counted.