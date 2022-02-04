The Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing this February, with the city hosting the prestigious summer event back in 2008.

Great Britain is taking 50 athletes to the Games this year, including three former medal winners.

However, the Games have caused controversary, with certain countries ‘boycotting’ the event in a stand against China’s treatment of the Muslim Uyghurs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is the Winter Olympics? Schedule, events - and how to watch Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in the UK

Here's everything you need to know about the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

When is the Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics begin on Friday, February 4, 2022 with the highly anticipated opening ceremony.

The Games will take place until 20 February 2022 and end with a closing ceremony.

Which sports are involved in the Winter Olympics?

One of the most fascinating parts of the Winter Olympics is the variety of sports on offer.

There are 15 sports in total covered in the Winter Olympics, all which take place in snowy or icy terrain.

The sports you can expect to see are:

Alpine skiing

Bobsleigh

Biathlon

Cross-Country skiing

Curling

Freestyle Skiing

Figure skating

Ice Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Snowboard

Ski Jumping

Skeleton

Speed Skating

Short Track Speed Skating

Where can I watch the Winter Olympics?

There are a number of ways to watch the Winter Olympics in the UK.

Beijing is eight hours ahead of UK time, so most events will take place in the evening.

You can watch the Games on the BBC, who will have coverage across BBC One, BBC Two and via a digital live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

However, if you want to watch all events of the Games live, you will need to have a Discovery+ subscription. You can find out more on their website here.

Who are the countries ‘boycotting’ the Games?

The United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom have announced they will not send diplomats to the Winter Olympic Games.

However, athletes from these countries will still compete, it just means there will be no official government members present.

How has Covid affected the Winter Olympics?

China takes the Covid pandemic very seriously and has introduced a vigorous system to keep Games participants safe from the pandemic.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics operates in a closed-loop system, meaning Games participants who are fully vaccinated have access to venues, official hotels and their own transport.

This means that athletes will not have any contact with the general public whilst in China.

Participants who are not vaccinated were required to quarantine for 21 days after arriving in Beijing.

Additionally China has introduced daily testing and health monitoring.