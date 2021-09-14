It is understood the businessman, who was at the Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, had left his wallet on the roof of his car last Friday (September 10).

A woman called Daphne found the wallet and contacted its owner’s place of work in the USA to say she had found it.

But when Daphne gave her number, it was taken down wrong by a member of staff at the business and no one has been able to contact her.

Seagoe Hotel in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

The PSNI said: “A wallet was lost after it was left on the roof of a car at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday 10th September.

“A lady by the name of Daphne has then found the wallet and contacted the owner’s place of work back home in America to say she found it.

“Unfortunately Daphne’s contact number has been taken down wrong by those on the other side of the pond.

“We are appealing for Daphne to bring the wallet to her local police station so we can get it returned to the owner. Or to contact Police and quote serial number 1640 of 10/09/21”

